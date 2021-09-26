This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. T…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Gre…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun a…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 t…
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It…
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Cooler. Low 57F…