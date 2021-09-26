Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.