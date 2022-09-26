 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

