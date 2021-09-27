Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
