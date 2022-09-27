 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

