This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
