For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
