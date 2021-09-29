 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

