This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
