Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Saturday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
