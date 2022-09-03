This evening in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
