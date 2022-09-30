Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.