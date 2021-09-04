For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
