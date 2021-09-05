Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
