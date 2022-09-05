Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.