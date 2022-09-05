Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
