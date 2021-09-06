 Skip to main content
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

