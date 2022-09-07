Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.