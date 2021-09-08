Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.