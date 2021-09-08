This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
