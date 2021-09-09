 Skip to main content
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

