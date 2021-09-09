This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
