Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

