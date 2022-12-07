Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Today's weather outlook for Dec. 7 in Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Greensboro area sh…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Gre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…