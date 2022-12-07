Today's weather outlook for Dec. 7 in Greensboro

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.