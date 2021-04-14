Watch Now: N.C. State researcher predicts a busy 2021 hurricane season

RALEIGH — A researcher at N.C. State University says the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season could see two or three major storms and between 15 to 18 named storms.

That predicted number of named storms is well above the long-term annual average of hurricanes that form in the Atlantic basin, the university said Wednesday in a news release. From 1951 to 2020, the Atlantic basin — the area that includes the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea — got an annual average of 11 named storms.

Here are other predictions for 2021 from Lian Xie, a professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at N.C. State:

• Expect seven to nine of these storms to grow into hurricanes, which have sustained winds of at least 74 mph. The long-term historical average is six hurricanes.

• Two or three hurricanes could become major hurricanes — that is, Category 3, 4 or 5 storms with sustained winds greater than 111 mph.