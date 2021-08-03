Webb Simpson Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Webb Simpson on the final green at the Open Championship at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. Ian Walton, Associated Press PGA Tour victories7Best 2021 finishT4 Sony Open in HawaiiWorld rankingNo. 16FedEx Cup pointsNo. 53Notable• Won the Wyndham in 2011 and was third last year.• He has recorded a top-three finish in each of his last four appearances. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Former champions, Demon Deacons to highlight field 15 min ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.