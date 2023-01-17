'Wednesday' success lands Jenna Ortega on Instagram rich list

Netflix's comedy-horror series Wednesday lands in the record books with nearly six billion minutes streamed in a single week, the second-best viewership numbers of all time. The show's wild success is catapulting its stars into the spotlight, which comes with some tangential benefits in the social media world.

While many imagine Hollywood stars earn most of their income through acting, Instagram and other influencer platforms offer a lucrative second payday. While Wednesday racks up record streaming minutes, its actors add millions of Instagram followers. New data reveals that Jenna Ortega is the highest-earning star from the series, potentially earning up to $117,383 per sponsored Instagram post.

New research by NewCasinos examines the social media profiles of the cast of Netflix's Wednesday and influencer marketing calculators to establish which star is the most influential on social media and how much they earn per sponsored post.

Biggest 'Wednesday' stars' paydays

The research reveals that Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams, is the highest-earning star from the new Netflix horror comedy hit series. The 20-year-old actress has an Instagram following of over 35.6 million, which allows her to earn up to $117,383 per sponsored Instagram post. She has higher follower counts and potential Instagram earnings than the rest of the star-studded cast combined.

Since the November 23rd debut of Wednesday on Netflix, Jenna has gained over 26 million new Instagram followers, an average of over 620,000 new followers every day.

Emma Myers is the second-highest-earning influencer on Wednesday. The actress, who plays roommate and best friend of Wednesday Addams, Enid Sinclair, has the second-highest following of 9.1 million, allowing her to earn a potential of up to $28,089 per sponsored post. Emma also gained the second-highest number of new Instagram fans, with 8.4 million new followers, or around 200,000 new followers per day, since the show's launch.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, earns up to $16,085 per sponsored post, making her the third-highest-earning star of Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actress has over 4.9 million Instagram followers, the third highest of the cast. With over 635,000 new Instagram followers, she gained the lowest percentage of new followers out of the top ten earners since the show's launch.

Minor characters see opportunities for major payouts

The fourth highest social media earner is Percy Hynes White. Percy can expect to earn up to $16,085 per sponsored post due to his 4.9 million followers. Percy, who plays Xavier Thorpe in the show, has some of the biggest social media gains out of the whole cast, getting over nine in ten of his current Instagram followers after Wednesday 's release, at a rate of over 110,000 new followers per day.

Hunter Doohan plays Tyler Galpin and is the fifth most influential Wednesday cast member. Tyler is followed by over 3.8 million fans on Instagram, meaning he earns an average of $9,470 per sponsored Instagram post. Hunter also boasts the most interactive fans out of any other cast member, including the show's star actress Jenna Ortega, with an engagement rate of 28.67%.

Gwendoline Christie earns up to $9,470 per sponsored Instagram post. Those estimated earnings are from her 3.1 million followers, thanks to her role as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. Gwendoline has gained less than a third of her current Instagram since her on-screen performance as Principal Larissa Weems, one of the lowest growth rates out of the top ten.

Christina Ricci, who plays Marilyn Thornhill and was one of the original Wednesday Addams actresses, ranks seventh, earning up $4,965 per sponsored post on Instagram. These earnings are due to a following of over 1.5 million. Around two-fifths of her Instagram follower count came since Wednesday 's Netflix debut.

Georgie Farmer, who plays Nevermore student and Enid Sinclair's boyfriend Ajax Petropolus, is the eighth most influential star. With over 1.2 million Instagram followers and an engagement rate of 14.33%, Georgie could earn up to $4,600 per sponsored post.

The ninth most influential is Joy Sunday, with an Instagram following of over one million. Based on her follower count, she can earn up to $4,235 per sponsored post. The actress, who plays Bianca Barclay, has gained over 980,000 new followers, representing the largest social media percentage gains from Wednesday out of any other person in the top ten.

Actor and comedian Fred Armisen is the tenth most influential cast member. Fred, who plays Uncle Fester in the show, earns an estimated $2,797 per sponsored post with his 571,000 Instagram followers. He has the lowest engagement rate of the top ten at 1.13%.

On-Screen success translates to off-screen earnings

In the modern era of social media influencer advertising, rising Hollywood stars often make more money off-screen than on-screen. " Wednesday is now one of the most-watched Netflix shows, with over three-quarters of a billion hours viewed in the first three weeks," noted a spokesperson for NewCasinos. "Its popularity has led to a social media boom for each cast member, suggesting that the stars will keep seeing their online following grow, which will lead to more opportunities outside the TV show."

While Jenna Ortega's salary on Wednesday has yet to be released, the highest-paid actors in a similar breakout Netflix series, Stranger Things, made less than $100,000 per episode. It's incredible to think Ortega could make more than that with a single Instagram post.