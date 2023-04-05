Too young to know?

Charles Davenport’s April 2 column made a statement that needs to be examined. He was writing about a 15-year-old student who claimed to have been “grabbed and shoved against a wall for not participating in the Pledge of Allegiance.” Davenport writes: “She declines to pledge allegiance, she says, because, ‘I’m aware of the way American society treats Black people, that we are not all treated equally, with liberty or with justice.’”

Davenport then states that “15-year-olds … do not come to such conclusions on their own.” He believes parents and teachers are responsible for imparting their “victim” beliefs to impressionable young minds.

Mr. Davenport, have you walked in a Black teenager’s shoes? Do believe injustice would not be visible to a young person before the age of 16, arising, instead, later in life? Or maybe you believe that inequality and injustice are myths.

Are you also saying that the “victim” perspective that is taught by parents is not based on their personal experiences? As a father, wouldn’t you want your child to know about your challenging experiences to help that child avoid getting into trouble? Perhaps the “victim” mentality is, actually, a lived experience used to teach children.

When I was in my late teens and early 20s, I worked at a YMCA summer camp that initially was attended by white, middle- to upper-middle-class suburban children. When we started a scholarship program for disadvantaged, inner-city children, I gained some perspective when interacting with those kids. Things I had taken for granted about life in this country had to be reevaluated.

Here’s a suggestion, Mr. Davenport: Go to a Black church. Ask to meet with a group of their teenagers and then ask them to tell you about their personal lives as they relate to the lofty goals of the pledge.

I suspect you would hear many first-person experiences that might change your assumptions about how a 15-year-old can reach his or her own conclusions about the ongoing effort to achieve equality, liberty and justice for all.

Jim Fisher

Jamestown

Same old tropes

In the aftermath of the historic Medicaid expansion vote in North Carolina, I was not surprised to see positive comments from a wide variety of folks. What did surprise me was a column which appeared on March 29 entitled “We are sliding toward single-payer.”

As most know by now the author, John Hood, is a confirmed Libertarian. As such, his thinking is unquestionably confined by his ideological stringency.

Mr. Hood hauls the same tired tropes the Republicans in the state House have used to forestall this program for the last decade. They’re not worth repeating. He launches into the usual verbiage, noting that health care should be based upon the principles of “maximum amount of choice, competition, private innovation, personal responsibility and, of course, first and foremost, fiscal restraint.”

Not once does Hood mention patient outcomes. Nor does he refer to the 450,000-600,000 citizens of North Carolina who will now have access to affordable health care. I would contend that this movement closer to a single-payer system, rather than a ride down a slippery slope, is a compassionate move toward healthier lives for North Carolinians.

I can think of no more worthwhile a way for our dollars to be spent.

David B. Wilcox

Greensboro

Old news?

It is sad how the news cycle works. On Monday, there was a shooting at a school in Nashville.

On Wednesday, the news that Trump was indicted was announced. By Thursday, all news about the school shooting had disappeared.

It went from news and outrage to a statistic in two days.

Daniel Flak

Greensboro

Numb or dumb?

It’s astonishing that on the heels of the tragic Nashville school shootings, the N.C. GOP House and Senate passed SB 41 effective immediately. Sheriffs no longer are issuing pistol purchase permits. In other words, it is easier to purchase guns.

No application needed. If you buy from a licensed gun dealer or retailer, a federal background check still is required. But not for private purchases.

Are they numb to reality or just dumb? Arrogant? Callous? Heartless? I do not believe this ruling reflects the majority of you — their constituents. It simply protects their seat in Raleigh by keeping them out of the sights of the disdainful NRA machine.

People, you can fix this with your vote. It’s that simple. Don’t forget. Don’t waver. There is no rational argument for making it easier to purchase guns. Period. Voting is a big stick. Use it.

John Masters

Greensboro