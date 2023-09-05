Extremist bills

Sunday’s letter, “Who’s the extremist?” (Aug. 27), requires us to parse the word “extremist” in the context of our current cultural climate. Borrowing from the letter writer’s tool of citing a definition, the Oxford English Dictionary describes extremism as exaggerated beliefs that lead to violent and illicit activity. Certainly, this fits the current state of affairs.

North Carolina’s House Bill 187, a bill preventing the teaching of any subject that causes “discomfort,” is an extreme action that will hurt the intellectual and social development of students. The Republican-led General Assembly squelched the governor’s veto and denied health care to LGBTQIA+ children across the state. The government’s usurping of parents’ ability to raise and care for their children is an extreme action.

The state of North Carolina’s failure to expand Medicaid and the elimination of health care for 68,400 citizens since Aug. 1 is an extreme action with an extreme outcome.

The writer of Sunday’s letter was correct to call out hatred toward white people. The true culprit is the extremist policies that hurt all people.

Amelia Phillips Hale

Greensboro

Moore’s legacy

Thank you to Donald Moore. And congratulations to him for 23 incredible years as general manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers. While Donald steps back from his duties as general manager, he will continue to be involved in the Grasshoppers and in Greensboro, for which we are so fortunate.

Donald’s track record over his 23 years speaks for itself. Moving the team to a new stadium, essentially saving Greensboro from losing minor-league baseball. Regularly leading the Grasshoppers to the top of the league in average attendance. Winning several GM of the Year awards. Introducing his beloved dogs as major attractions, which now is being copied by other teams across the country. Keeping the product of baseball affordable, fresh and family-friendly each and every year.

Donald Moore has built the Greensboro Grasshoppers into a model for success in minor-league baseball.

Donald has also contributed in many other ways, constantly seeking opportunities to support youth sports and experiences for youth in Greensboro. For many years, Donald led the HAECO Invitational high school basketball tournament (formerly the Little Four/Pizza Hut Invitational). Donald has organized “School Days” baseball games, giving students in our public schools the opportunity to attend a game, many of them for the first time, as well as youth baseball clinics. The list goes on.

Greensboro celebrates the success of Donald Moore and the impact he has made on the city.

To Donald: We can certainly say you hit it out of the ballpark, a grand slam! Greensboro appreciates your passion and your love for our city.

Richard Beard

Greensboro

Socialism?

For years, many have warned us about the dangers of “socialism,” i.e., taking money from the wealthy and giving to the less wealthy (e.g., as did Robin Hood). This idea has been Public Enemy No. 1 for many wealthy Americans.

Yet, numerous studies show that the wealthy actually stand to gain if the poor are better off regarding education and health care. Even if the wealthy disproportionately pay more to improve conditions among the poor, they still disproportionately benefit.

Our American democracy began when colonists objected to the taxes imposed on them by the king of England. The foundation of our democracy rests on the more numerous and less wealthy having a majority voice in government spending. Since the less wealthy are more numerous than the super rich, the democratic process will generally favor spending on infrastructural change, including education and health care. That will mean taxing the wealthy disproportionately to make those changes happen. Democratic government favors the majority. Some call it socialism. But it is also what has made the American way the envy of all other nations and made America an economic powerhouse.

Democracy or oligarchy? That is what is at stake for America, and it always has been.

Kurt Lauenstein

Greensboro