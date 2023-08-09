Why so pricey?

In reference to the proposed Windsor Chavis Nocho Community Complex project that the city of Greensboro plans to build on East Gate City Boulevard, consider these facts:

Arlington, Texas, built such a facility that opened in 2020. The building measures 47,249 square feet, and was built for a cost of $20.4 million. It has a pool, gymnasium, kitchen and library. It seems to me to be very similar to the facility Greensboro is planning.

Cone Health built its MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway, a facility that includes primary care, behavioral health, counseling, a cancer center, women’s health care, emergency care, heart and vascular care, imaging, orthopedics outpatient rehabilitation, sports medicine and plastic surgery services. A café, retail pharmacy, Sagewell Health & Fitness and a teaching kitchen are also included. It covers 202,438 square feet, and was built for a cost of $64 million. It opened this year.

I don’t know the square footage of the Windsor Chavis Nocho project, but I don’t think it is as large as the Cone Hospital Drawbridge Center, and does not contain state-of-the-art medical programs. In view of these facts, I do not understand how the Windsor Chavis Nocho facility can cost as much as $84 million.

Granted, this is a worthy project whose merits I would not challenge, but that is a lot of money for the city to spend when there are so many other pressing needs in Greensboro.

The citizens are due an explanation.

James Bennett

Greensboro

List them

Most every day, we see a paragraph about another participant in the Capital riot being sent to jail. How about a wrap-up of the number of people and all the jail time these criminals face. Maybe that would deter similar actions in the future.

Fran Williams

Greensboro

Let’s keep it

A president presides. If he or she presides over a government consisting of representatives of the population, that government is a republic. Just as Ben Franklin told the lady in Philadelphia who asked what form of government we were going to have, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”

Folks, we are in danger of losing our republic. Donald Trump has no intention of or interest in presiding over the government of a republic. He simply wants to rule a country. A country where any whim of his becomes law. Look at him. Listen to him rumble on and on about how great he is. Fellow citizens: Do you really want this guy to be your ruler?

Roger Bullard

Winston-Salem

Bravo, Wesley Long

After recently reading about how the ratings for some of Greensboro’s hospitals have fallen recently, I just wanted to sing the praises of the Wesley Long Surgery Center, located adjacent to Wesley Long Hospital.

Two weeks ago I had a minor surgical procedure requiring an overnight stay at the facility for recovery, and feel the need to brag on what a pleasant and professional experience it was.

I was not even aware of the center prior to staying there and cannot say enough great things about my stay there. It was about as nice an experience as one could have, considering you’re “in the hospital.”

The facility itself is warm and welcoming, and I have to give a shout-out to the great employees there who were so nice in helping me. (As an added bonus, the food wasn’t too shabby, either.)

Thanks to Vickie, who helped get me checked in, and then the nurses Debbie, Abby, Toni, Marion, Dawn and Mary for an extraordinarily great job in taking care of me. A shout-out as well to Pamela Hawks, the director there.

I’m so thankful and proud to have such a top-notch facility in Greensboro. Keep up the great work.

Jim Cox

Greensboro

Abusing power

Attention, N.C District 59 constituents who are interested in your representative working for the good of all and ensuring the needs of your district are a priority: Rep. Jon Hardister is neglecting you. Real help and forward-thinking legislation have been overtaken by a personal vendetta and political expediency.

Disagreement, long a tenet of our democracy, is being silenced by Hardister using our legislature as his cartel. He has spent his energy and your tax dollars to try and try again to choose who should sit on our local school board. His answer to getting his own way is always the misuse and abuse of power.

Surely we can do better than the ugly, mean-spirited and egotistical actions we see from Hardister.

Jennifer Schaal

Greensboro