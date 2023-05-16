Please, not again

I admit it. I’m a masochist. I couldn’t resist the CNN Donald Trump town hall train wreck.

When hearing or reading a Trump speech I will often try to choose the most repulsive, wrongheaded, cruel, racist, misogynistic nonsense to drool out of his uninformed lips.

I have two nominations from his recent New Hampshire outing.

No. 1 is his encouragement to his fellow Republicans to just go ahead and "do a default." This coming from the great economic theorist who managed to bankrupt an Atlantic City casino. Brilliant Donald. Let’s have a self-inflicted worldwide recession, with trillions in stock equity and pension dollars disappeared.

No. 2 is his refusal to say which side should win the war in Ukraine. No doubt, when informed of Trump’s musings, Vlad ripped off his shirt and flexed in front of the mirror, maybe dancing a happy little Bolshoi jig. "Oh boy,” says the indicted war criminal. “Now all I have to do is get Dumb Dumb elected and wait for American support for Ukraine to wither. Then I can bite off another piece of a free democratic neighbor."

Well done, Don — statecraft worthy of the Neville Chamberlain award.

Republicans out there, if you must vote GOP, consider former Gov. Hutchinson of Arkansas or Gov. Sununu of New Hampshire or Buffalo Bob and his protege Howdy Doody, but please don’t give us Mad King Donald again.

I’m begging.

Craig Fuller

High Point

No typical opera

In a small theater in the School of Music on the UNCG campus on April 29 Greensboro Opera’s volunteers previewed a filmed version of "(dwb) driving while black," a part of Greensboro 's Opera in Action (GOIA) program.

Do you think of opera as a form of music with a large cast of performers in period costumes singing for hours and accompanied by a large orchestra?

Not "driving while black." A lone female soprano was accompanied by only two musicians playing a cello and percussion instruments. It lasted only 45 minutes. The stage setting contained only four chairs, which represented the interior of a car.

"(dwb) driving while black" is about a mother who tells the story of the emotional rollercoaster she experienced while raising her “beautiful Black boy” in America’s racist society. This is the soprano Roberta Gumbel’s own story written with her friend, the composer Susan Kander. It was a preview of the live performances that will be held in various venues in the city on June 22 and 24.

It was not just the film itself that created this amazing experience. Dr. Yvette Richards, a relative of Roberta’s, had assembled a panel of Black students and professionals. The discussion that followed was as moving as the opera. One like it will be held at each of the four venues where "dwb" will be performed in June. Visit greensboroopera.org for details.

Nancy Sanquist

Greensboro

Why not ask?

I don’t recall being invited to express an opinion as to whether I found the TV Week insert in the Friday News & Record helpful. Your executive editor, Dimon Kendrick-Holmes, has decided for all of us that our final issue was last Friday, May 12. Personally, I like having the weekly guide as it allows me to plan out my viewing for the week. Without it, I might miss some programs I would enjoy seeing.

I suppose this is just more thing we won’t have in our local paper — first the comics were limited to a mere 10, then the daily Cryptoquote was discontinued, and now TV Week is history as well. Some may have to think long and hard about continuing subscriptions to the News & Record if the staff cannot be more in touch with its readership. Please don’t make assumptions about what we like. Ask us!

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro

Help them work

Employers across North Carolina are struggling to hire workers with unemployment at a historic low and thousands more job vacancies than available workers. Sixty-nine percent of small businesses say they are hampered by the lack of available workers according to a recent Business Majority poll.

Even if North Carolina had 0% unemployment, we would still be short 60,000 workers. At the same time, more than 300,000 of our neighbors have lost their ability to drive legally — simply because they could not afford to pay outstanding traffic-related fines and fees.

In our state people who cannot pay these escalating fees lose their drivers’ licenses indefinitely and we know how essential it is to drive in this state. It is critical to support people who want to take care of their families, want to work and to contribute to our common life.

A bipartisan group has passed legislation House Bill 888, which would eliminate this cruel and counter-productive statute. Whether you are a small business owner or not we all have a lot to gain. Now is the time to write to your legislators and tell them you want them to boost our economy and do what it takes to get this initiative over the finish line!

Tricia de Beer

Greensboro