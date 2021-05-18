Wednesday's letters

Deplorable
Following a September 2016 Democratic campaign rally, Hillary Clinton was widely criticized for saying “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of of deplorables.” Indeed, after nearly four and a half years that criticism of Clinton certainly remains warranted, for she vastly underestimated the contents of the Trump supporter basket.
Perhaps now is the time to implore principled Republicans to transfer their voices and votes to a basket that is better at governing than groveling.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
Blust is no Cheney
Allen Johnson's column “Greensboro’s own Liz Cheney’” (May 16) refutes its original premise in the last paragraphs by citing former N.C. Rep. Blust’s Facebook posts where he shows his true colors, denying the Russian hoax and claiming we were lied to about COVID-19, election fraud and the Jan. 6 insurrection, by the “left and its media."
With these posts, Blust proves he is no Liz Cheney. The truth about Russia’s role in our elections is now coming out; the recorded tapes from Bob Woodward’s interviews with Trump prove Trump lied about the severity of COVID-19 from the beginning.
Election fraud? According to then-Attorney General Barr and 50 state and federal judges, there was no election fraud.
And the insurrection was real — millions watched it on live television. Only someone from a different reality, such as Rep. Andrew Clyde from Georgia, could call this attack on our Capitol “a bold-faced lie” and say, “If you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit … ."
The gaslighting of Americans by the GOP is an abuse of power that needs to be called out and stopped before our democracy is destroyed.
Nancy Halloran
Greensboro
To recap ...
Help me out here.
The Israelis decide they need more land. Next they push more Palestinians out of their homes to expand their space. The Palestinians get upset and retaliate. Some more Palestinians get killed. The fighting goes on for a few days. The Israelis prevail. Case closed.
All supported and partially funded by U.S. tax dollars.
Have I got this right?
Loren "Pat" Spaulding
Greensboro
Bad math
In his column on May 13 ("Democrats are thwarting the economic recovery") Marc Thiessen carelessly — mendaciously? — quotes Carl Howard, chief executive of a restaurant chain, saying, "In Ohio you can make $452 a week in unemployment. … The federal government is going to top that with $300." Thiessen compares that with the $600 a week a restaurant worker would get earning $15 an hour.
I call your attention to "Ohio Unemployment Insurance Benefits Chart — 2021," which can be easily found at https://tinyurl.com/5byh3cf7.
It says if your average weekly wage is $600 you will get $300 a week in benefits, no matter how many dependents you have.
The only way you can get $452 in benefits is if your average wage is $904. How many of his employees does Carl Howard pay that much?
Thiessen smugly writes "Look harder, Mr. President, the evidence is there for all to see."
No, Thiessen's big lie is there for all the News & Record readers to see. But the truth is not hard to find.
Dave Stroble
Greensboro
Ever wonder?
Ever wonder why no one has left Congress poorer?
Ever wonder why Andrew Cuomo and Matt Gaetz are still in office?
Ever wonder why freedom of speech is only for certain people?
Ever wonder if the real pandemic is what big corporations are doing to people?
Ever wonder why a person who blocks ransomware is never smarter than the person who develops ransomware?
Ever wonder why most cars' turn signals do not work?
Ever wonder why people complain about loud mufflers but not loud radios?
Ever wonder why police enforce speeding aggressively but do not aggressively enforce running stoplights and stop signs?
Ever wonder why some people brake before running a stoplight but others accelerate?
Ever wonder why there is so much joy when the person who just cut you off is sitting at the next light beside you?
Ever wonder why people who smoke do not want cigarette ashes and butts in their cars?
Ever wonder if respect will come back from lunch?
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
Face the facts
Thank you, News & Record, for the story “Revamped EPA website shows increased climate change risks” (May 12):
“After a gap of more than four years," it reports, "the Environmental Protection Agency is relaunching a website highlighting evidence of climate change in the United States, including rising temperatures, increased ocean acidity, sea-level rise, river flooding, droughts, heatwaves and wildfires.”
We teeter along the tightrope of climate change consciousness, risking falling into denial or despair. Face the facts: We can no longer bury our heads in the sand. Let's say no to a “Chicken Little” response and yes to an “Apollo moonshot” call invoking our can-do American spirit, ingenuity and world leadership.
We don’t need unanimous consensus. We need just enough conscious, effective people with the political, economic, scientific, innovative and socially and environmentally just will to urgently remediate our biggest existential challenge to save the planet and ourselves.
A great solution to reducing our carbon pollution to net-zero by 2050 is The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA, HR 2307), reintroduced in April 2021 — an effective, durable, market-driven, cashback carbon-pricing legislation incentivizing affordable clean energy while putting money into the pockets of Americans most in need, and saving lives.
Countdown, launch, look back at “The Blue Marble.” So precious!
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
Science unmasked
The CDC argued that the relaxed mask policy is based on “science.”
Given that only 37% of Americans have been vaccinated, what do they have to say about the science of herd immunity?
Jim Ertner
Greensboro