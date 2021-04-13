Wednesday's letters

Who's a capitalist?

In Cal Thomas’s column of April 12 ("President Biden is no capitalist") he states that “the president thinks himself a capitalist … but he’s not."

The fact is Joe Biden is not a capitalist nor does he think himself so. He is president of the United States.

By the way, Thomas is not a capitalist either. He’s a newspaper columnist.

Mr. Thomas seems to think that President Biden is trapped in some absolute either/or dichotomy. The United States is not, nor has it ever been, a pure capitalistic society. We could not function that way.

Free enterprise is how we do business. But government is there to solve problems without the complication of the profit motive. Does anyone believe the Hoover Dam would have been built or the TVA formed or Social Security or Medicare created by private enterprise? President Hoover, by the way, decided to wait for private enterprise to solve the Great Depression. How’d that work out?

We can walk and chew gum at the same time. Let business do business and government find solutions for urgent needs. We don’t have the luxury right now to dither.

David Wilcox