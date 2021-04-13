Wednesday's letters

Who's a capitalist?
In Cal Thomas’s column of April 12 ("President Biden is no capitalist") he states that “the president thinks himself a capitalist … but he’s not."
The fact is Joe Biden is not a capitalist nor does he think himself so. He is president of the United States.
By the way, Thomas is not a capitalist either. He’s a newspaper columnist.
Mr. Thomas seems to think that President Biden is trapped in some absolute either/or dichotomy. The United States is not, nor has it ever been, a pure capitalistic society. We could not function that way.
Free enterprise is how we do business. But government is there to solve problems without the complication of the profit motive. Does anyone believe the Hoover Dam would have been built or the TVA formed or Social Security or Medicare created by private enterprise? President Hoover, by the way, decided to wait for private enterprise to solve the Great Depression. How’d that work out?
We can walk and chew gum at the same time. Let business do business and government find solutions for urgent needs. We don’t have the luxury right now to dither.
David Wilcox
Greensboro
MLB's stand
I was surprised voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams did not support Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta to protest Georgia's newest voter-suppression package.
While Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines endorsed the league's boycott, Abrams and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claimed that moving the game would take with it economic opportunities for people in Atlanta who "suffer most" from voter suppression.
But Atlanta's corporate powerhouses should be applauded for taking a stand for all Georgians instead of protecting one profitable event in Atlanta. These are exactly the types of alliances that will be essential to defeat more than 250 voter-restriction laws introduced in 43 states.
It will take businesses, schools, corporations, constituents and all willing pillars of society joining to demand reform. Corporate pressure worked with the 2017 "bathroom bill" in North Carolina and it can work in Georgia too.
Stacey Abrams bravely fights for voter access every day. I wish she would support her most effective messengers.
Lou Harned
Greensboro
Accountability
Our mayor’s response to the mini-Minneapolis type incivility in downtown Greensboro Sunday evening was typical of a liberal Democrat politician. Blame anything except the individuals responsible. Individuals stabbed and shot each other and destroyed property. Restaurants, nightclubs, businesses did not.
She tweeted, “We cannot turn a blind (eye) to businesses that have a history of operating in an unsafe way," referring to a downtown “bar and nightclub.” “In an unsafe manner” would be operating with an unacceptably low sanitation rating, or with no sprinkler system, or allowing a greater occupancy than approved, all possibly endangering the health and safety of patrons. Uncivil individuals, behaving uncivilly, does not “a business operating in an uncivil manner” make.
However, she did propose that “bad actors” (individuals) be held accountable for violent acts. How refreshing and effective that would be. If that actually happened, America could learn a valuable, violence-reducing lesson from little ole Greensboro, N.C.
Problem is, liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans have a different interpretation of being “held accountable,” for anything.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Chauvin's past
I agree with the "Outrageous" comments (letter, April 7) regarding the Derek Chauvin trial ("Outrageous", April 7). If they are dredging up the allegations of former drug use by George Floyd as the cause of his death, why not go into the background of Mr. Chauvin?
During his 19-year career with the Minneapolis police force he had 18 complaints on his record, including a similar case in which he leaned on the neck of a 14-year-old boy for seven minutes.
He also worked as off-duty security at a nightclub and the owner described him as being unnecessarily aggressive against Black clientele and overreaching with the use of Mace toward the crowd rather than dealing with those who were fighting.
Oh, and he has been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion.
Joan McCarron
Greensboro
Quiet, please
April 22 is Earth Day — a time to celebrate the beauty of nature and to protect the Earth against pollution. One often-neglected form of environmental pollution is noise.
Most Americans are constantly bombarded by excessive noise — from motorcycles, gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers, loud car stereos, barking dogs, car alarms. helicopters, airplanes, back-up beepers, train horns, and numerous other sources.
High noise levels are associated with elevated blood pressure, heart disease, hearing loss, sleep deprivation, ringing of the ears, headaches and chronic fatigue.
Excessive noise is also a cause of decreased job performance, decreased academic performance and reduced property values.
Noise is also a climate change issue. Lawn and garden equipment creates up to 5% of the nation’s air pollution. A gas-powered leaf blower creates as much in nitrogen oxide emissions and volatile organic compounds in one hour as 11 cars being driven for one hour.
Further, noise is an ecosystem issue. High-intensity sound can induce fear, causing species to abandon their habitat.
So what should be done? Municipalities should ban gas-powered leaf blowers. The police should vigorously enforce noise ordinances. Congress should reinstate the federal noise pollution control office. Individuals should join Noise Free America: A Coalition to Promote Quiet.
Ted Rueter
Durham