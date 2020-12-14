'We're hurting': Small NC city mourns loss of first officer to die in line of duty

Herndon was almost like a brother or child to him, Roper said, adding, "He's the guy you can't help but to like."

When Mount Holly Mayor Bryan Hough woke up to a phone call at 5 a.m. Friday, he knew it wasn't good.

"Honestly, I sat down and I just couldn't believe I just received a call of that nature. This whole day has just been surreal," he said.

Hough described Herndon as a generous person, who would use his own money to pay for someone's gas and volunteered at schools.

"Anytime there's a loss of life it's awful ... When it's a police officer, that person is protecting you and me," Hough said.

Herndon graduated from UNC Charlotte in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and criminology, a university spokesperson said.

Hough said that city leaders and the family are planning ways to honor Herndon. The mayor encouraged community members to place a blue light on their doors. Some local businesses have said they will donate all proceeds on Saturday toward the family.

Roper said that since Herndon's death, the department had received a flurry of messages from local businesses, friends and elected officials offering support.