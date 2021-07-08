'We're worried': COVID-19 cases are again rising. N.C. officials are bracing for more.

“We’re worried,” he said. “We’re in a race against this delta variant. The more people we can get vaccinated, the more people we can protect from it.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the delta variant as a “concern” because it spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants and there is a possible increased risk of hospitalization.

The CDC said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases.

Currently only about 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated — and some parts of the country have far lower immunization rates, places where the delta variant is surging. On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said that’s leading to “two truths” — highly immunized swaths of America are getting back to normal while hospitalizations are rising in other places.

Like North Carolina.

“This rapid rise is troubling,” she said.

A few weeks ago the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new U.S. cases, but it now comprises just over 50% — and in some places, such as parts of the Midwest, as much as 80%.