'We're worried': COVID-19 cases are again rising. N.C. officials are bracing for more.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials are renewing their calls for unvaccinated people to get their shots after North Carolina has reached a six-week high for new COVID-19 cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday 630 new cases statewide — the highest daily total since 747 in late May. There also were 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths as well.
State health officials say that for the past six weeks, more than 99% of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated.
Though the state’s key COVID-19 metrics are far below where they were at the height of the pandemic in January and February, cases have increased by 12% during July while hospitalizations are up 8% since early last week.
The state lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
“Don’t wait to vaccinate. Serious illness, hospitalization, death and the long-term effects experienced by many who have had COVID-19 are preventable with vaccines,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s Secretary of Health, said in a statement.
On Wednesday, during a mass-vaccination site tour in Charlotte with U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra, Cooper expressed concern about the lagging effort in getting more state residents vaccinated.
“We’re worried,” he said. “We’re in a race against this delta variant. The more people we can get vaccinated, the more people we can protect from it.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified the delta variant as a “concern” because it spreads faster than other COVID-19 variants and there is a possible increased risk of hospitalization.
The CDC said North Carolina is one of 24 states with a noticeable recent increase in cases.
Currently only about 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated — and some parts of the country have far lower immunization rates, places where the delta variant is surging. On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said that’s leading to “two truths” — highly immunized swaths of America are getting back to normal while hospitalizations are rising in other places.
Like North Carolina.
“This rapid rise is troubling,” she said.
A few weeks ago the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new U.S. cases, but it now comprises just over 50% — and in some places, such as parts of the Midwest, as much as 80%.
Local and state public health officials have been expressing concerns about the delta variant for several weeks, particularly considering projections that it could become more dominant in July.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health, cautioned that he expects an increase in cases over the next few weeks. Priest said his warning comes in part because of the projected surge in local and statewide cases related to the delta variant, gatherings during the Fourth of July holiday and that “there are other individuals who are very against vaccination.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.