What Cooper, Berger and Moore are saying on the eve of NC budget negotiations

Cooper has been at odds with Moore and Berger in past years over teacher raises, Medicaid expansion and more. But earlier this year, Berger said the three men wanted to try something different this time, given that voters chose to keep their divided government in 2020, reelecting a Democratic governor and majority Republican legislature.

"At least for me, it appears to be just a realization that there are things that would have been better if we'd been able to get through to a budget," he said.

Cooper recently told The N&O that he'd like to sign a budget as quickly as possible, but doesn't know exactly when that will be.

"We have had conversations and have had staff level conversations during this time, so yes they are negotiating with each other but also we are ready to move once they do present a budget to us," Cooper said this past week.

Cooper, Berger and Moore have maintained this year that they will change the process for the budget. Instead of passing a budget and sending it to the governor to sign — or veto, as he did last time — they'll negotiate with him during the conference budget process.

Cooper called it a "unique situation" and because they haven't done it this way before, "it's hard to predict what will happen."