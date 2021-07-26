What is driving the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina?

RALEIGH — The roll-out of coronavirus vaccines last winter helped empty COVID-19 wards and intensive care units at hospitals across North Carolina, as the number of patients dropped from nearly 4,000 in January to a few hundred in June.
Now that trend has reversed, as the more contagious delta variant preys on people who have not gotten vaccinated.
Late last week, 817 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That number has doubled since early July and is the most since mid-May.
About 94% of new COVID-19 cases are among people who have not been vaccinated, according to state health officials. And a growing number are among people who have contracted the delta variant of the virus, which spreads more easily than other versions.
"Delta has swamped all of the other types of COVID at this point," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said this week.
Of the coronavirus samples tested at Duke Health hospitals in the Triangle last week, 82% were the delta variant, according to Dr. Adia Ross, chief medical officer at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham.
And of the coronavirus samples collected the week ending July 11 and analyzed by UNC hospitals, 90% were the delta variant, up from less than 10% in June.
Given the spread of the variant across the country, those number aren't surprising, said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC.
When the CDC revised its masking guidelines back in May — and North Carolina quickly followed suit — COVID case numbers were trending downward, and there was still hope the state would reach the desired 70% vaccination goal and that life would soon return to somewhat-normal.
But vaccine hesitancy has plagued North Carolina (about 56% of residents have been fully vaccinated as of July) and the delta variant is circulating. And now, just as we were starting to let our guards down a bit, hospitalizations and case numbers are once again on the rise.
The CDC says vaccinated people don't need to mask, and North Carolina's amended mask mandate — which only requires masks in schools and prisons, on public transit, and in childcare and health care settings — expires at the end of this month (Gov. Cooper and NCDHHS this week announced guidelines that recommend masking in public schools).
Some North Carolina businesses are still asking unvaccinated people to wear masks (on the honor system) but most businesses have now abandoned any sort of masking requirements at all.
But with the delta variant causing more new cases and more breakthrough infections for vaccinated people, should we still mask up in public?
"We are now entering a challenging time," Dr. David Alain Wohl, a professor at the Institute of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at UNC-Chapel Hill, told The News & Observer.
"People have pandemic fatigue and have also had a taste of life without the more rigorous infection prevention measures. Then, delta comes along and cases, hospitalizations and even deaths are climbing again.
"Delta is a game-changer. It is much more catchy, and data indicate that even fully vaccinated people can become infected with the virus, possibly shedding it for a time before beating it back," Wohl said.
The people with COVID-19 ending up in hospitals are different from earlier patients in another important way: They're younger.
"When we look at the ICU for COVID-19, we're taking about people in their 30s, 40s and 50s," Wohl said. "I mean there's hardly a person there who is older. It just really tells you a completely different story than what we saw before. Much younger people are coming into the hospital."
Wohl says that reflects the higher vaccination rate among older people in North Carolina. About 57% of adults 18 and up in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number jumps to 84% when you look at just those age 65 and older, according to DHHS.
In January, those age 60 and older accounted for about 70% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina. Now it's about 40%, according to DHHS.
"There's just fewer people in that age group who are vulnerable," Wohl said. "The older people have really gotten the message regarding prevention measures and have adopted vaccination at the highest rates."
Vaccination is not a guarantee against getting sick with COVID-19. From the beginning, the manufacturers and public health officials have noted that the vaccines are 90% to 95% effective, meaning some vaccinated people will get sick.
But it's rare that vaccinated people end up sick enough to be hospitalized. Ross said she knows of a couple of cases at Duke, and they had underlying health conditions that suppressed their immune systems.
"The vaccines are not 100% foolproof," she said. "But they're really, really good in general."
Ross said the rising hospitalizations are sobering and should temper any sense that the pandemic is over.
"What is hard for folks is that we were celebrating getting vaccinated and so many of us have done that. But there still is work to be done to reach those who are unvaccinated and convince them to get vaccinated," she said. "We're not where we were in January, but we also need to remain vigilant."