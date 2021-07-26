What is driving the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina?

"We are now entering a challenging time," Dr. David Alain Wohl, a professor at the Institute of Global Health and Infectious Diseases at UNC-Chapel Hill, told The News & Observer.

"People have pandemic fatigue and have also had a taste of life without the more rigorous infection prevention measures. Then, delta comes along and cases, hospitalizations and even deaths are climbing again.

"Delta is a game-changer. It is much more catchy, and data indicate that even fully vaccinated people can become infected with the virus, possibly shedding it for a time before beating it back," Wohl said.

The people with COVID-19 ending up in hospitals are different from earlier patients in another important way: They're younger.

"When we look at the ICU for COVID-19, we're taking about people in their 30s, 40s and 50s," Wohl said. "I mean there's hardly a person there who is older. It just really tells you a completely different story than what we saw before. Much younger people are coming into the hospital."

Wohl says that reflects the higher vaccination rate among older people in North Carolina. About 57% of adults 18 and up in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that number jumps to 84% when you look at just those age 65 and older, according to DHHS.