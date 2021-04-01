What they're saying about Roy Williams

Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC chancellor:

"Thank you Coach Roy Williams for leading @UNC_basketball with such passion, honor and integrity and for your support of scholarships for student-athletes, Carolina Covenant Scholars and #UNC Chancellor’s Science Scholars. You will inspire us and lead today and beyond."

Will Jones, N.C. A&T coach:

"In this business, since I've been in it, most guys get fired. To have a legend in this business be able to say, 'Hey, I'm done with it,' and retire on his own terms is a good thing. ... It's been a tough year. Some of his contemporaries like John Thompson and John Chaney, those guys have lost their lives this year. With the landscape changing, with transfers and college athletics moving in a totally different direction than he's used to, I think he's probably saying, 'I've done what I needed to do. Let these young guys handle it.' "

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper:

"Dadgummit! Roy Williams, legendary coach and wonderful person is hanging it up! We hate to see you go but Godspeed Coach."

Jim Phillips, ACC commissioner: