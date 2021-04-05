What they're saying about Tim Nash

Matt Harder, Page athletics director

"Coach Nash was a fantastic soccer coach, but an even better person that I was lucky enough to call a friend. His love for the game and his players was unmatched. His ability to get his teams to play for each other and put the team over the individual were just a few of his many outstanding coaching accomplishments.”

Anson Dorrance, North Carolina women’s soccer coach and former U.S. women’s national team coach

“Back when no one cared about the women’s and girls game, Tim Nash did. He rode shotgun for me as we tried to raise money for the first women’s pro league together, and he was a critical part of this country’s first efforts to establish the elite game post-college soccer. Honestly, we did not know what we were doing. All we had was a passion for the game and a dream that women’s and girls soccer could take off in America. This is Tim’s great legacy. He never cared who got the credit. … Tim Nash was the prime mover for so many of the things looking back I am most proud of ... on a more personal level I really liked him as did all the players on every team he coached. If sainthood for a youth coach is to love your players and do everything you can to help them love the game, then right now Tim is being canonized in Heaven for all he did at all levels of our beautiful game.”