What's inside

City officials in Greensboro are cracking down on residents who leave their trash cans out too long. If that's you, be forewarned. Soon, that could cost you. PAGE Ax
Most Popular
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Police: Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Marissa Faye Carter, of Burlington, was charged with one count of sex act with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a student, both felonies, police said.
The Dooley family moved their log cabin home, which a patriarch had built on the property years earlier, to a new plot of land to make way for Amazon (which ended up not picking Greensboro). But the move put them in the city limits, and now they want out.
The budget includes $254.8 million for Guilford County Schools.
They were the band of brothers who mostly talked running whenever they hung out at one of their houses and on the long drives to competitions with their coaches. They all played other sports and had other teammates, but agree this one thing forever defined them.
Investigators determined the chain, which started in Greensboro in 2017, paid as little as $1.19 per hour as a cash wage to workers.
Commissioner Frankie T. Jones Jr. says Commissioner James Upchurch's lack of participation in budget work sessions is a disservice to constituents.
Also, is it legal for companies delivering packages such as Amazon to leave packages in the mailbox rather than on your porch?
GREENSBORO — She earned a nickname later in life as “the lady who ran out of product.”
Mark Martin was named the founding dean of High Point University’s new law school two days before a U.S. House committee was scheduled to conv…