What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pair in custody after detectives seized methamphetamine and fentanyl in High Point drug bust, police say
Five pounds of methamphetamine were found in a car, and an additional five pounds of methamphetamine and 1.41 pounds of fentanyl were seized from a High Point apartment.
Their story spans six decades of love, struggle, triumph and history. Shirley and Henry Frye celebrate 65 years together.
-
- 13 min to read
He would go on to serve as the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. The YWCA bears her name. Their impact in ways big and small are well known not because they seek credit, but because they don't.
My patient sat at the edge of his bed gasping for air while he tried to tell me his story, pausing to catch his breath after each word.
Guilford County Detention Officer charged after engaging in sexual act with an inmate, sheriff's office says
The charge against Barry J. Ferrell stems from a single incident that took place at the Greensboro jail in July of this year, according to the sheriff's office.
Record $93.8 million in donations boosts N.C. A&T's ability to provide scholarships, fund academics and research
“The influx in corporate giving is directly related to A&T’s popularity and the social injustice reckoning under way in the United States,” Ralisha Mercer, associate vice chancellor for development at A&T, said in a news release.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
'I won't rest until somebody tells me the truth': Mother asks why first responders overlooked her daughter at crash site
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
The victim was just shy of her 29th birthday.
Angela Evans, 56, of Greensboro, died from her injuries, police said.
Jeanne Robertson parlayed her appearance in the Miss America pageant into a career as a speaker and humorist.