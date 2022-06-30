What's inside?

The festival is back with music, food, fireworks and more. Pages 8
It's a Go! offers a schedule of music, films and more in July. Pages 6
Eastern Music Festival continues with concerts and lectures. Page 10
While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.
One employee said the "meetings became 'cult-like' after the owner required everyone to recite the Catholic version of the Lord’s Prayer in unison," according to the lawsuit.
Greensboro police have identified a shooting victim found Monday on Orlando Street as Kamrean Dale Locklear.
NCDOT “estimates the average North Carolina driver currently travels 12,000 miles annually in a vehicle that burns one gallon of motor fuel every 22 miles.” That means the average North Carolina driver pays $4.04 a week in gas taxes, which adds up to about $210 in gas taxes a year.
Both PTI and the Federal Aviation Administration are working on over 10 new projects at and around the airport. Some are nearing completion and others are just getting started.
A Winston-Salem lawyer worked on a fishing crew that won $527,000 in the famed Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament at Morehead City.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Christina Mallicoat of High Point.
"This does not allow us to take the foot off the gas," said Kristen Smalley, vice president of philanthropy for the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, whose mission is to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe and loving family.
The suspect implied he had a weapon, Greensboro police said.
TUSCALOSSA, Ala. — Five Reidsville football players recently took advantage of an opportunity to showcase their skills on the national stage a…
