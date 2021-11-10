Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community
Local

Rabbi Fred Guttman leaves lasting impressions on congregation, community

Guttman has foremost been the senior rabbi and spiritual leader to Temple Emanuel these past 26 years— a tenure that is a rarity among rabbis. His passion for Judaism has been contagious and is credited with drawing more families to the synagogue. But Judaism also has a call to action for justice — and for the last 26 years that has also guided him through situations where he thought he could make a difference in his community.