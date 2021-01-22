What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bishops in the Lutheran, Episcopal and Methodist churches of North Carolina said they weren’t aware of any direct threats or warnings from law enforcement after the United Church of Christ posted about possible attacks targeting churches in a tweet Friday.
A Greensboro man is dead after he was found shot in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard, authorities said.
Guilford investigating complaints about Greensboro club's benefit for COVID-19 victim after photo appears to show mostly maskless crowd
A spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department said late Tuesday that it has been fielding complaints about the event at the The Blind Tiger.
Registration, which opened at 5 p.m. Friday, is online only and will remain open until all slots have been filled.
Guilford County's COVID-19 vaccination program will open phone lines for new appointments on Wednesday
GREENSBORO — New COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Guilford County for people 65 and over, the Guilford County health department …
CHARLOTTE — City leaders face a bumpy road as they seek support for a "transformational" transit and mobility plan, partially paid for with a …
Naseem Alston was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a Greensboro man that was being pursued by Highway Patrol troopers, a spokesman said.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday to postpone the reentry of middle and high school students this month. Instead of returning next week, it will be at least three more weeks at the earliest.
The appointments this week in Davidson County are limited to people who are 75 years or older and those who are frontline health care workers.