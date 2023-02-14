Jim Caldwell, former head coach of Colts, Lions and Wake Forest, joins the Carolina Panthers' staff as senior assistant to new head coach Frank Reich. SPORTS, C1
Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Seven Dudley High School football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the school’s all-time sacks leader, another s…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Investigators have seized a lighter, a gas can, a stove and two cellphones from the charred remains of the home, search warrants show.
Tarheels really love their dogs.