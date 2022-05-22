What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
The reasons why people may seek out late-term abortions are complex and are often based on new medical information and delays caused by state policies.
GREENSBORO — Macy’s never put out a display like this one.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers survived a primary challenge from two other Democrats on Tuesday night. Now, he will compete…
The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Guilford voters say 'Yes' to $1.7B in school construction bonds, but no to sales tax to pay for the work
Voters supported the school bond referendum by a large margin, with 61% voting in favor and about 39% voting against it, according to complete but unofficial results. But they rejected a sales tax increase the county planned to use to pay for the debt.
The regional professional theater, located downtown at 232 S. Elm St. will announce its 20th season of live, in-person performances at an event at 6 p.m. June 4.
To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...
HIGH POINT — A teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kobe Manwarren in 201…
Former Guilford County Schools substitute charged with statutory sex offense with a minor, police say
Officers arrested Richard Gene Martin of Greensboro on May 10, police said in a news release. An investigation led to charges of statutory sex offense with a minor, indecent liberties with a student, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony possession of marijuana.
The proposed budget includes funding for Guilford County Schools, the sheriff's office, EMS, public health, parks, and planning and development. The new fiscal year begins July 1.