Related to this story

Most Popular

Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say
Crime

Shooting Saturday night injures one in Greensboro, police say

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to the 3600 block of Clifton Road and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police released no further details about the shooting, one of several cases of violence on Saturday.