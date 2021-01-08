What's inside
Cone Health could run out of hospital beds by Jan. 21, analysts warn. Community effort can change that, says physician.
The predictions cover Moses Cone, Wesley Long, Alamance Regional in Burlington and Annie Penn in Reidsville.
The vaccinations are open to people 75 and older, regardless of their health condition or living situation, the department said.
Renick's seven years in Greensboro were a whirlwind. The charismatic chancellor helped put in place much of what current Aggies see around campus today.
Elected officials in Greensboro and Guilford County, who in recent years have made only limited efforts to cooperate on community issues, could today agree to share responsibility in enforcing a statewide mandate designed to protect the public from exposure to COVID-19.
GREENSBORO — A man armed with a knife robbed a Chinese restaurant late Saturday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Amid pressure from alumni, Guilford College trustees reverse plans to slash academic majors and faculty jobs
But the chairman of the college's governing board said Guilford still must "develop a sustainable path forward."
Sensory-based gym and play place set to open soon in High Point. Q's Corner is designed for children with disabilities.
Housed in the two-story building converted from an old garage are several play stations and rooms, all designed with different needs in mind.
Here's a look at what is delayed, closed or canceled in the area because of the threat of bad weather
Since March 22, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported 25,445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths in Guilford County.