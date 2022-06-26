What's inside

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet Valley Ranch will opened one of its most popular attractions, Dinosaur World May 25, 2022 in Fayetteville, N.C.. The ranch is located on more than 300 acres at 2990 Sunnyside School Road in Fayetteville, N.C. Dinosaur World runs 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday until Aug. 21.

 Andrew Craft - member, The Fayetteville Observer

