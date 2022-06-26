What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Police: Burlington Christian Academy coach arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Marissa Faye Carter, of Burlington, was charged with one count of sex act with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a student, both felonies, police said.
NCDOT “estimates the average North Carolina driver currently travels 12,000 miles annually in a vehicle that burns one gallon of motor fuel every 22 miles.” That means the average North Carolina driver pays $4.04 a week in gas taxes, which adds up to about $210 in gas taxes a year.
While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.
A Winston-Salem lawyer worked on a fishing crew that won $527,000 in the famed Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing tournament at Morehead City.
GREENSBORO — She earned a nickname later in life as “the lady who ran out of product.”
Effective July 1, the city can impose a $25 fee for people who consistently leave their cans at the curb after the trash has been collected.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Qubein Avenue and found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Christina Mallicoat of High Point.
TUSCALOSSA, Ala. — Five Reidsville football players recently took advantage of an opportunity to showcase their skills on the national stage a…
Toyota Motor North America Inc. has taken the next step toward its planned $1.29 billion electric-vehicle battery plant with its Tuesday announcement about members of its local management team.