What's inside

Hanging up the aprons: Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn pass Chaney's restaurant to new owners after 28 years
EDEN – The last few years haven’t been easy for Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn, longtime owners of Chaney’s restaurant on King’s Highway here.
The 24-year-old victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.
A city memorandum dated Dec. 16, 2020, shows the city bought ownership rights to the Greensboro Gun Show and its potential show dates through 2025.
Motorists are asked to use caution and use alternate routes of travel.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Employee's death at Procter & Gamble facility in Guilford County under investigation by NC Department of Labor
State officials said it appears the employee was struck by an object and was "caught between/crushed between equipment."
Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.
At full capacity, the program will bring 240 new students to campus. It will be the only private dental school in North Carolina.
Voters will decide Tuesday which two candidates advance to the city's general election on July 26.
Whitney Oakley, the district's deputy superintendent, will assume leadership of the district on July 11. She'll serve as acting superintendent through Aug. 31, which the board said on Tuesday will be the last day of Superintendent Sharon Contreras. Then, on Sept. 11, Oakley will start as interim superintendent.