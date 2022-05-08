What's inside

Joey Logano, winless in his last 40 races, bumps his way to claim the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. SPORTS, B1
Country music legend Willie Nelson, now 89 years old, keeps strumming along as a performer.
The tornado was about 300 yards wide with a 7.9 mile path, the weather service said.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter there are damaged homes and blocked roads in the Wentworth area at Cedar Lane and Setliff, County Home, Sunset View and Parkland roads.
At full capacity, the program will bring 240 new students to campus. It will be the only private dental school in North Carolina.
State officials said it appears the employee was struck by an object and was "caught between/crushed between equipment."
The 24-year-old victim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died.
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Ukraine's top prosecutor says the country plans to hold its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Wednesday that her office charged 21-year-old Sgt. Vadin Shyshimarin in the Feb. 28 killing of an unarmed 62-year-old civilian in northeastern Ukraine. She didn't say when the trial will start, but her office has said it has been investigating more than 10,700 alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces and has identified over 600 suspects. Meanwhile, Ukraine shut down one of the pipelines that carry Russian gas across the country to Western Europe. And a Kremlin-installed official in the captured Kherson region says he wants Moscow to annex the region.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to the robbery in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue.
