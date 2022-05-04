What's inside

xxx. GO TRIAD
MADISON — Local paraglider and soap company owner James Sutherland crashed his motorized ultralight craft on Monday evening near the banks of …
Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.
North Carolina is home to some of the “most outstanding” places to eat in the world, a new report finds. Seven restaurants in the state rank among the best dining spots on a list from Forbes Travel Guide.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Both groups have previously filed lawsuits against school districts that have banned them, charging that their constitutional rights are being violated.
RALEIGH — A national organization of university faculty members released a report late last week harshly criticizing the UNC System, saying it…
The county would reimburse the 19 fire districts under its purview to hire people and train them to become certified as firefighters.
The Haw River man was also served with five outstanding orders for arrest involving probation violations and failures to appear.
Sophomore Ahmad Brewington, a Grimsley High graduate who earned all-conference honors and was named first-team all-area offense in football, was visiting Tuckertown Reservoir with a group of Guilford College students.
A stroke has prevented Greensboro artist Jim Barnhill from sketching with his dominant right hand. So he has taught himself to draw and write with his left — no easy feat for many who are right-handed.
