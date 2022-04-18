What's inside

A North Carolina woman is a TikTok sensation — and not because of her dance moves. It's for the way she explains — get this — local and state politics. PAGE A6
The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
A Wednesday night shooting did not take place inside The Blind Tiger, but in the far back parking lot of the Greensboro live music club, its general manager said Thursday. Two people were injured, police said.
The crash occurred at Interstate 40 East at Sandy Ridge Road, Greensboro police said.
After 33 days in the hospital, the councilwoman says her doctor calls her "the miracle lady."
A person shot at the N.C. home of rapper DaBaby was described as an intruder on a football field.
Some universities in the Triad are also seeing an uptick in cases.
Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.
Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to critical race theory, "inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics," the release states.