What's inside

Victim and suspect in Summerfield area shooting identified; the victim was a former Cubs minor-league player
The shooting occurred on Sunday night near Summerfield.
Coyote attacks on hikers and mountain bike riders spur closing of trails in Guilford County, group says
At least three of the attacks were reported along trails near Lake Brandt, according to the Piedmont Fat Tire Society.
The suspension of the Aggies' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer comes after he was arrested Friday in Rowan County.
"I've been out there many times and I've seen fox and coyotes out there. Normally they'll avoid you," Scott Durham said.
Watch Now: Severely malnourished dog found in Greensboro will continue her recovery at Chasin' Tail Rescue
"All of our animal care and vet techs worked with her daily to gain her trust and turn her from fearful to soliciting attention," a spokeswoman for Guilford County Animal Services said.
A Greensboro man's decision to buy a few lottery tickets, at a friend's urging, netted him close to $1 million, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
The movie “shows how the FBI went out of its way to murder Panthers” said Larry Little, who at age 19 was a founding member of the Winston-Salem chapter.
GREENSBORO — A person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Sunday night on Cedar Chase Drive, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office sai…
Federal prosecutor from Greensboro faces State Bar complaint that he misled a witness who later faced criminal charges
Frank J. Chut Jr., an assistant U.S. Attorney and former Guilford County prosecutor, denies the charges, according to his attorney.
The good fight: A Greensboro hospital solely devoted to COVID-19 patients finds its work done. For now.
Like the Overseas Replacement Depot during World War II, Higher Ground at the beginning of the AIDS crisis and the old downtown F.W. Woolworth store during the civil rights movement, this place will forever be a marker for a mission bigger than itself.