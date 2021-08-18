What's inside

 Skip to main content
Jessica Taylor

Jessica Taylor, a student at Weaver Academy, won a radio station contest with her song titled “An Exercise in Patience.” It is “about how COVID required a lot of patience to get through,” she said. “I was thinking how to write about quarantine without making it cheesy.”

 Jessica Taylor, provided

Local indie artist Jessica Taylor talks about being like Taylor Swift, getting on the radio and "knowing exactly what I want in a song." GO TRIAD

